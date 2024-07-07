Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi in Advocates for Loco Pilots' Rights

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has highlighted the harsh working conditions of loco pilots. In a video interaction, loco pilots shared their grievances, including long hours, lack of basic amenities, and safety concerns. Gandhi pledged that the INDIA bloc would address these issues in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Advocates for Loco Pilots' Rights
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has brought to light the severe working conditions faced by loco pilots. In a video posted on social media, Gandhi interacts with loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station, where they voiced concerns over extensive working hours, lack of basic amenities, and mounting safety risks.

According to Gandhi, under Narendra Modi's government, the lives of loco pilots have been severely compromised. He highlighted that they are forced to work up to 16-hour shifts in stifling conditions without access to essential facilities like urinals.

In response, Gandhi assured that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will prioritize improving the rights and working conditions of loco pilots, planning to raise these issues robustly in Parliament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024