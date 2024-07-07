Rahul Gandhi in Advocates for Loco Pilots' Rights

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has brought to light the severe working conditions faced by loco pilots. In a video posted on social media, Gandhi interacts with loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station, where they voiced concerns over extensive working hours, lack of basic amenities, and mounting safety risks.

According to Gandhi, under Narendra Modi's government, the lives of loco pilots have been severely compromised. He highlighted that they are forced to work up to 16-hour shifts in stifling conditions without access to essential facilities like urinals.

In response, Gandhi assured that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will prioritize improving the rights and working conditions of loco pilots, planning to raise these issues robustly in Parliament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)