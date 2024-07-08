Left Menu

Tata Group Airlines Harmonize Operations in Major Milestone

Tata Group airlines have merged procedures and manuals across four airlines into two groups. Over 18 months, a 100-member team aligned practices. They received support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA. Crew training is underway to implement these changes.

In a significant development, Tata Group airlines have successfully harmonized operating procedures across their major functions, culminating in the merger of four carriers into two distinct groups. The first group consists of Air India and Vistara as full-service carriers, while the second comprises Air Asia India and Air India Express as low-cost carriers.

Over the past 18 months, a dedicated team of more than 100 members has worked diligently to align best practices and adopt common operating procedures. This effort has resulted in the creation of two separate operating manuals for the full-service and low-cost carriers. Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director of Air India, expressed gratitude for the support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in achieving this milestone.

Wilson highlighted the crucial role played by the DGCA's Flight Standards Directorate, which developed a live tracker for continuous monitoring of the harmonization process. Air India and its group companies are now initiating necessary crew training to implement these standardized processes as they move towards building the new Air India and Air India Express.

