Air India Enhances Baggage Tracking with Apple AirTag
Air India has integrated Apple AirTag with its baggage-tracking system, enhancing the ease of locating misplaced baggage. Transporting over 100 million bags annually, the airline reports a 99.6% success rate for baggage arrivals. The new integration aims to quickly locate and recover any delayed items.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India has announced the integration of Apple's AirTag into its existing baggage-tracking systems, enhancing customer experience.
The airline, which manages the transport of over 100 million bags yearly, maintains a high record of 99.6% punctual baggage delivery with passengers.
This AirTag addition addresses occasional delays stemming from airport systems or missed connections, facilitating quicker recovery of missing baggage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Optics Revolution: Nvidia's Chip Technology and the Future of AI
Mahindra Thar ROXX: Revolutionizing SUV Performance with AHRS Technology
Hyperloop: India's Leap into Futuristic Transportation
Sports Technology and Betting: Major Acquisition Shake-Up
Empowered by Technology: Udhampur Farmers Thrive with Modern Farming Innovations