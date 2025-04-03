Left Menu

Air India Enhances Baggage Tracking with Apple AirTag

Air India has integrated Apple AirTag with its baggage-tracking system, enhancing the ease of locating misplaced baggage. Transporting over 100 million bags annually, the airline reports a 99.6% success rate for baggage arrivals. The new integration aims to quickly locate and recover any delayed items.

Updated: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:08 IST
Air India has announced the integration of Apple's AirTag into its existing baggage-tracking systems, enhancing customer experience.

The airline, which manages the transport of over 100 million bags yearly, maintains a high record of 99.6% punctual baggage delivery with passengers.

This AirTag addition addresses occasional delays stemming from airport systems or missed connections, facilitating quicker recovery of missing baggage.

