Foxconn Faces Cultural Challenges in India Amid Claims of Discrimination

Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, is embroiled in controversy over alleged discriminatory hiring practices at its Tamil Nadu plant. Reports suggest exclusion of married women, but Foxconn refutes these claims, stating that 25 per cent of new hires are married women and that safety protocols apply equally to all employees, regardless of gender or religion.

James C F Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), highlighted the need for foreign companies, including Taiwanese firms, to adapt to Indian cultural and business environments. He stressed Taiwan's stringent laws ensuring employee rights irrespective of gender, while reiterating Taiwan's commitment to India's economic growth through initiatives like Make in India and Digital India.

Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan, which reached USD 8.2 billion in 2023, continues to rise sharply, demonstrating the robust economic partnership between the two nations. The semiconductor market in India is also expanding rapidly, with one-third of Taiwan's exports to India comprising chips.

