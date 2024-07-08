Danube Properties Unveils Exclusive 1% Payment Plan at Mumbai and Delhi Events

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, hosted two grand channel partners meets in Mumbai and Delhi, highlighting exclusive investment opportunities for Indian millennials. The events showcased a unique 1% payment plan with 0% interest on luxurious, fully furnished apartments.

Featuring special appearances by Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, and other dignitaries, the meets drew over 500 channel partners from each city. The events offered valuable insights into Danube's payment model, luxurious amenities, and investment potential in the UAE's real estate market.

Mr. Sajan emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, revealing Danube's meticulous approach to timely project delivery. Besides intriguing presentations and discussions, top real estate influencers from Mumbai and Delhi were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)