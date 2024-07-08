TAAI Appeals for Sector-Specific Reforms Ahead of New Budget

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Monday requested the government to address longstanding concerns of the travel and tourism industry, alleging that these were overlooked in the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

TAAI has communicated its demands to the Finance Minister, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu ahead of the Budget later this month.

TAAI president Jyoti Mayal highlighted the industry's key requests, including infrastructural development, simplification of visa requirements, reduction of aviation turbine fuel costs, rationalisation of GST rates and credit, strategic reduction in income tax, abolition of TCS on outbound travel, tax exemption on leave travel allowance, removal of TDS on automated bookings, and simplification of licensing requirements.

She emphasised the critical need for granting industry status to all stakeholders in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

Mayal expressed confidence that addressing these priorities could greatly enhance India's travel and tourism industry, benefiting both businesses and travelers.

With the Budget approaching and a new government in place, TAAI hopes that the Centre will consider the demands and provide the necessary support to boost the sector.

