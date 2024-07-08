Left Menu

TAAI Appeals for Sector-Specific Reforms Ahead of New Budget

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has urged the government to address the pressing concerns of the travel and tourism industry. TAAI has communicated demands such as infrastructural development, visa simplification, and tax reforms to the Finance Minister and other key officials ahead of the Budget announcement later this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:55 IST
TAAI Appeals for Sector-Specific Reforms Ahead of New Budget
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Monday requested the government to address longstanding concerns of the travel and tourism industry, alleging that these were overlooked in the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

TAAI has communicated its demands to the Finance Minister, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu ahead of the Budget later this month.

TAAI president Jyoti Mayal highlighted the industry's key requests, including infrastructural development, simplification of visa requirements, reduction of aviation turbine fuel costs, rationalisation of GST rates and credit, strategic reduction in income tax, abolition of TCS on outbound travel, tax exemption on leave travel allowance, removal of TDS on automated bookings, and simplification of licensing requirements.

She emphasised the critical need for granting industry status to all stakeholders in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

Mayal expressed confidence that addressing these priorities could greatly enhance India's travel and tourism industry, benefiting both businesses and travelers.

With the Budget approaching and a new government in place, TAAI hopes that the Centre will consider the demands and provide the necessary support to boost the sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024