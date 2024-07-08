Elderly Woman's Stranded 3-Hour Ordeal Sparks Probe at Delhi Airport
An 84-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease had to wait over three hours for a wheelchair at Delhi airport after arriving from Jaipur. The incident is under investigation, with the airline, Alliance Air, having apologized and coordinating with ground handling services to address the issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
An 84-year-old woman affected by Parkinson's disease endured a three-hour wait for a wheelchair at Delhi airport after her flight from Jaipur, sparking an investigation by Alliance Air.
The government-owned airline has apologized to the passenger and her family, promising to address the lapse with ground handling agency AI-SATS.
According to Alliance Air's Assistant General Manager for customer care services, the incident is being looked at from multiple angles to ensure it doesn't recur.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Launches Investigation into NEET-UG Exam Irregularities
Canara Bank's X Handle Compromised, Investigation Underway
NEET-UG 2024 Scandal: CBI Launches Investigation Amid Political Outcry
"Incident would have been fatal if children or elderly were involved": Stray dog attack victim Rajeshwari
Yacht Crew Charged with Arson After Hydra Fire Incident