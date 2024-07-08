Left Menu

Elderly Woman's Stranded 3-Hour Ordeal Sparks Probe at Delhi Airport

An 84-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease had to wait over three hours for a wheelchair at Delhi airport after arriving from Jaipur. The incident is under investigation, with the airline, Alliance Air, having apologized and coordinating with ground handling services to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST
Elderly Woman's Stranded 3-Hour Ordeal Sparks Probe at Delhi Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An 84-year-old woman affected by Parkinson's disease endured a three-hour wait for a wheelchair at Delhi airport after her flight from Jaipur, sparking an investigation by Alliance Air.

The government-owned airline has apologized to the passenger and her family, promising to address the lapse with ground handling agency AI-SATS.

According to Alliance Air's Assistant General Manager for customer care services, the incident is being looked at from multiple angles to ensure it doesn't recur.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024