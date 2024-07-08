Elderly Woman's Stranded 3-Hour Ordeal Sparks Probe at Delhi Airport

An 84-year-old woman affected by Parkinson's disease endured a three-hour wait for a wheelchair at Delhi airport after her flight from Jaipur, sparking an investigation by Alliance Air.

The government-owned airline has apologized to the passenger and her family, promising to address the lapse with ground handling agency AI-SATS.

According to Alliance Air's Assistant General Manager for customer care services, the incident is being looked at from multiple angles to ensure it doesn't recur.

