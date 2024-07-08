Kiren Rijiju Advocates Behavioural Change for Investment in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to adopt a behavioural change to attract outside investments, which he said is crucial for creating jobs and boosting the state's economy.

Addressing a function organized to felicitate him on his induction into the Union Cabinet, Rijiju emphasized that a conducive atmosphere is necessary for attracting private sector investment. He cautioned that even a single instance of law and order issue could tarnish the state's image.

Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West constituency, stressed the importance of skill development over degrees for employment, and highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in generating large-scale job opportunities. He also noted the significance of cooperation in the hydropower sector for investment.

