Kiren Rijiju Advocates Behavioural Change for Investment in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called for a behavioural shift among the people of Arunachal Pradesh to attract outside investments. He emphasized the need for a peaceful atmosphere to create job opportunities through private sector investments, particularly in the hydropower sector, and to boost the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:00 IST
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to adopt a behavioural change to attract outside investments, which he said is crucial for creating jobs and boosting the state's economy.

Addressing a function organized to felicitate him on his induction into the Union Cabinet, Rijiju emphasized that a conducive atmosphere is necessary for attracting private sector investment. He cautioned that even a single instance of law and order issue could tarnish the state's image.

Rijiju, who represents the Arunachal West constituency, stressed the importance of skill development over degrees for employment, and highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in generating large-scale job opportunities. He also noted the significance of cooperation in the hydropower sector for investment.

