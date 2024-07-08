Britain Shifts Gear: Labour Government Aims to Spark Economic Revival

Britain's newly elected Labour government has set its sights on economic revival through reduced bureaucracy and heightened investment, according to Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves.

In her inaugural significant address, Reeves criticized the Conservative administrations for years of economic mismanagement and pledged immediate reforms in planning rules to jump-start infrastructure, housing, and energy projects.

Reeves, the country's first female Treasury chief, affirmed the need for sustained economic growth to enhance living standards and rejuvenate underfunded public services, signaling a stable governance environment conducive to business.

