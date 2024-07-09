India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties with Nine Key MoUs

India and Russia have solidified their bilateral relationship by signing nine significant MoUs and agreements in fields such as trade, climate, and research. This landmark event took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day official trip to Moscow, which concluded on Tuesday.

Key agreements include a bilateral cooperation program for the Russian Far East from 2024 to 2029, focusing on boosting trade and investment. The two countries also inked cooperation principles for the Arctic zone, setting the stage for future economic endeavors in the region.

Other notable MoUs include a framework to promote investment cooperation, agreements on climate change and low-carbon development, and cooperation in research and logistics in polar regions. Additionally, deals were made to promote bilateral trade, investment, and broadcast collaboration.

