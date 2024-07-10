Left Menu

ONDC Projects 30-40 Million Monthly Transactions by March 2025

ONDC, a government-backed digital commerce network, aims to achieve 30-40 million monthly transactions by March 2025, according to CEO T Koshy. The platform saw a rise from 7 million transactions in March to 10 million in June. The number of merchants on the platform is also expected to grow significantly.

ONDC, a government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce, is projecting monthly transactions of 30 to 40 million by March 2025, CEO T Koshy announced at a CII event. This marks a notable increase from the 10 million transactions seen in June, a jump from 7 million in March.

''In March (2024) it was 7 million plus transactions. Now in June we had 10 million transactions and I think by the end of the fiscal year it should be 30 to 40 million (monthly) transactions,'' Koshy said.

Currently, the ONDC platform includes 5-6 lakh merchants, with expectations for significant growth in the coming months. Set up to democratize the e-commerce ecosystem, ONDC's growth was highlighted at the MSME Growth Summit, where Sameer Gupta, Chairman of CII National MSME Council, also discussed the transformative impact of CII's initiatives like Digital Saksham. Gupta emphasized MSMEs' critical role in the economy, contributing 30% to GDP and 40% to exports.

