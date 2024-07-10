Left Menu

Ship Traffic Resumes in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait After Towing Incident

Following a suspension due to a towing operation failure, ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels at 1440 GMT, as reported by the Tribeca shipping agency.

Updated: 10-07-2024 17:37 IST
ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels at 1440 GMT, after a suspension earlier on Wednesday due to an towing operation failure, according to the Tribeca shipping agency.

The temporary halt was implemented to address issues encountered during the towing of a vessel, ensuring the waterway's safety and navigability.

As one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, the Bosphorus Strait plays a critical role in global shipping, making the swift resolution of such incidents vital for minimizing disruptions to international trade.

