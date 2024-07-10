Ship Traffic Resumes in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait After Towing Incident
Following a suspension due to a towing operation failure, ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels at 1440 GMT, as reported by the Tribeca shipping agency.
The temporary halt was implemented to address issues encountered during the towing of a vessel, ensuring the waterway's safety and navigability.
As one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, the Bosphorus Strait plays a critical role in global shipping, making the swift resolution of such incidents vital for minimizing disruptions to international trade.
