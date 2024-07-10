Left Menu

GIPL Celebrates Major Milestone: Delivery of 10,000th Wagon

India Private Limited (GIPL), a subsidiary of GATX Corporation, commemorated the delivery of its 10,000th wagon. A ceremony at Bandel Rail Siding in Kolkata, attended by key industry figures, highlighted the milestone, which signifies GIPL's growth in India's freight rail sector and commitment to innovative transportation solutions.

India Private Limited (GIPL), a unit of Chicago-based GATX Corporation, marked the delivery of its 10,000th wagon—a significant achievement in the company's operations. The ceremony, held on 10th July 2024 at Bandel Rail Siding, Kolkata, saw attendance from prominent figures such as Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Indian Railways.

Esteemed business partners, including Mr. Dinesh Shastri, TM International Logistics Limited, and Mr. Vivek Lohia, Jupiter Wagons Limited, also graced the event. Saurabh Sood, President and Managing Director of GIPL, stressed the importance of the milestone for the company's future and thanked the Indian government and Railways for their support.

Robert C. Lyons, President and CEO of GATX Corporation, acknowledged GIPL's commitment to the Indian market, emphasizing the company's role in providing cutting-edge freight rail solutions. GIPL, established in 2012, has become the largest private lessor of railcars in India, significantly contributing to the nation's freight rail industry.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

