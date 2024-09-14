IYDF and S.R Distributors Lead Heartwarming Charity Event in Kollam

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with S.R Distributors, conducted a successful charity event at the Government L.P School Mundackal in eastern Kollam, Kerala on September 11, 2024. The initiative, led by Manilal Sivanadhan Rethnamma, aimed to provide essential learning and living materials to underprivileged children, supporting their education and overall growth.

The event, which commenced at 9:30 a.m., saw the enthusiastic participation of volunteers including Sarath Suresh Kumar, Rashid Kabir, Chakradas Gopalakrishna Pilla Omanamma, Raju Vibeeshanan, Archana Sindhu, Krishnanunni Vijayan Sheela, Thara Babu, and Biju Vimala. Their dedication ensured the event ran smoothly and significantly contributed to the distribution of supplies among the children. Donations included umbrellas, notebooks, pencil cases, biscuits, sports equipment, and more.

The atmosphere was warm and lively, with volunteers engaging with the children and their families, providing not just material but also emotional support. The children's joy was palpable as they received new materials, and parents expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and S.R Distributors. Manilal Sivanadhan Rethnamma highlighted the importance of hope and encouragement for the children's future, emphasizing the long-term positive impact on the community.

This event not only provided substantial assistance but also sent a message of care and hope. The collaboration between IYDF and S.R Distributors set an inspiring example for future charitable partnerships, making a significant impact on the lives and educational environment of these children.

(With inputs from agencies.)