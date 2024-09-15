Air Canada Strikes Deal With Pilots Union to Avert Strike

In a last-minute breakthrough, Air Canada announced early Sunday that it had reached a tentative four-year agreement with its pilots union, effectively preventing a looming strike or lockout.

Canada's largest airline, which operates nearly 670 flights daily and carries approximately 110,000 passengers, had been poised to progressively cancel flights over a three-day period and cease operations entirely by 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The new agreement, still pending ratification by the Canadian Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) representing over 5,200 pilots, promises an additional C$1.9 billion in value over four years. This marks a 46% increase over the previous contract, which expired in September 2023. Key issues addressed include wage enhancements, retirement benefits, and work rules.

