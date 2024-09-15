Air Canada Secures Tentative Four-Year Labor Agreement, Averting Major Disruptions
Air Canada has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with its pilots, potentially averting a shutdown. The deal, pending ratification, acknowledges pilots' contributions and outlines a growth framework for the airline. If approved, the agreement could generate $1.9 billion for pilots. Federal Labor Minister praised the successful negotiations.
- Country:
- Canada
Air Canada and the union representing its pilots have reached a tentative four-year labor agreement poised to avert a shutdown of Canada's largest airline.
The agreement, announced early Sunday, came after intensive negotiations between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association. The deal, which remains confidential until ratification, acknowledges the contributions of pilots from Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge while setting a framework for the company's growth.
Federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon praised the successful negotiation process, underscoring the benefits of negotiated agreements for companies and workers, preventing disruptions for Canadians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hotel Workers Strike Across U.S. Cities Amidst Contract Negotiations
Germany Extends Trusteeship Over Rosneft Assets for Six Months Amid Qatar Negotiations
10,000 U.S. Hotel Workers Launch Multi-City Strike Amid Stalled Contract Negotiations
Biden Criticizes Netanyahu Over Gaza Hostage Negotiations
Biden Criticizes Netanyahu Over Hostage Negotiations Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks