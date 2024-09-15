Air Canada Secures Tentative Four-Year Labor Agreement, Averting Major Disruptions

Air Canada and the union representing its pilots have reached a tentative four-year labor agreement poised to avert a shutdown of Canada's largest airline.

The agreement, announced early Sunday, came after intensive negotiations between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association. The deal, which remains confidential until ratification, acknowledges the contributions of pilots from Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge while setting a framework for the company's growth.

Federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon praised the successful negotiation process, underscoring the benefits of negotiated agreements for companies and workers, preventing disruptions for Canadians.

(With inputs from agencies.)