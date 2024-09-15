Left Menu

Air Canada Secures Tentative Four-Year Labor Agreement, Averting Major Disruptions

Air Canada has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with its pilots, potentially averting a shutdown. The deal, pending ratification, acknowledges pilots' contributions and outlines a growth framework for the airline. If approved, the agreement could generate $1.9 billion for pilots. Federal Labor Minister praised the successful negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:35 IST
Air Canada and the union representing its pilots have reached a tentative four-year labor agreement poised to avert a shutdown of Canada's largest airline.

The agreement, announced early Sunday, came after intensive negotiations between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association. The deal, which remains confidential until ratification, acknowledges the contributions of pilots from Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge while setting a framework for the company's growth.

Federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon praised the successful negotiation process, underscoring the benefits of negotiated agreements for companies and workers, preventing disruptions for Canadians.

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

