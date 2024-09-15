Left Menu

Shanghai Braces for Typhoon Bebinca, Shutting Down Key Transportation and Tourism

Shanghai has halted transportation, recalled ships, and closed tourist attractions in preparation for Typhoon Bebinca, which could be the strongest storm to hit the city since 1949. The typhoon, with winds of up to 144 kph, is expected to make landfall after midnight on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST
Shanghai has taken stringent measures, halting transportation links, recalling ships, and shutting down major tourist attractions, including Shanghai Disney Resort, as it braces for Typhoon Bebinca. The Category 1 typhoon, which packs sustained wind speeds of 144 kph, is anticipated to make landfall along China's eastern coast after midnight on Monday.

The China Meteorological Administration issued a red alert on Sunday afternoon, warning of severe gales and heavy rainfalls in eastern China. Shanghai hasn't seen such a strong storm since Typhoon Gloria in 1949. Although Typhoon Muifa threatened Shanghai in 2022, it landed 300 km away in Zhejiang province.

Flight cancellations have been announced at Shanghai's two airports starting from 8 p.m. local time on Sunday. Railway services have also been suspended to ensure passenger safety. The shutdowns come as the Mid-Autumn festival begins, a peak travel period for many Chinese residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

