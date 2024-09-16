Bailey Bridge Tilt Causes Traffic Halt in Bihar's Jamui District
A section of a bailey bridge over the Barnar river in Bihar's Jamui district tilted, halting traffic. Officials assured safety and have engaged technical experts for swift repairs. The incident is part of a series of recent bridge collapses, leading to a state-wide survey of old bridges.
A section of a bailey bridge crossing the Barnar river in Bihar's Jamui district tilted to one side on Monday, officials confirmed.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident.
District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma informed PTI, 'A portion of the bailey bridge suddenly tilted six inches to one side. Traffic movement has been completely stopped on the bridge, and technical experts are now working on repairs.'
Constructed last year by the Road Construction Department, the bridge is expected to be fully operational within five days.
This incident occurs amid a spate of bridge and causeway collapses in various Bihar districts, including Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to survey all old bridges in the state to identify those needing urgent repairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
