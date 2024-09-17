US-India Strategic Collaboration: Tackling Global Challenges

India and the United States are strengthening their collaboration to address both local and global problems, as highlighted by a senior American official during her recent visit to the South Asian nation.

Nisha Biswal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), emphasized the importance of this partnership during her trip to Mumbai and New Delhi from September 10-14. She pointed out that the DFC is keen to advance major growth and development priorities and tackle critical global challenges jointly with India.

Highlighting the partnership, Biswal announced $70 million in new DFC investments aimed at supporting affordable home loans and vaccine manufacturing in India. She also engaged with various leaders, including the US-India Business Council and Milken Institute, exploring opportunities for long-term growth and investment, especially in clean energy initiatives.

