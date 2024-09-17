Gunfire Shakes Bamako Early Tuesday Morning

Gunfire was heard early on Tuesday morning in several parts of Mali's capital, Bamako, according to a Reuters witness and a security source.

The Reuters witness reported the sound of gunfire in the Banankabougou neighborhood. People heading to the mosque for morning prayers turned back when shots rang out. Witnesses said the gunfire began around 0530 GMT and appeared to emanate from the direction of the airport or near the gendarmerie.

A security source confirmed that gunfire was heard in multiple neighborhoods, including areas close to the airport.

