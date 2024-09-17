Left Menu

Gunfire Shakes Bamako Early Tuesday Morning

Gunfire was reported early Tuesday morning in several areas of Bamako, Mali's capital. Multiple witnesses, including a Reuters reporter, noted shots in Banankabougou and near the airport. The security sources confirmed the incidents, leading people to turn back from their morning prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:49 IST
Gunfire Shakes Bamako Early Tuesday Morning

Gunfire was heard early on Tuesday morning in several parts of Mali's capital, Bamako, according to a Reuters witness and a security source.

The Reuters witness reported the sound of gunfire in the Banankabougou neighborhood. People heading to the mosque for morning prayers turned back when shots rang out. Witnesses said the gunfire began around 0530 GMT and appeared to emanate from the direction of the airport or near the gendarmerie.

A security source confirmed that gunfire was heard in multiple neighborhoods, including areas close to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024