Gunfire Shakes Bamako Early Tuesday Morning
Gunfire was reported early Tuesday morning in several areas of Bamako, Mali's capital. Multiple witnesses, including a Reuters reporter, noted shots in Banankabougou and near the airport. The security sources confirmed the incidents, leading people to turn back from their morning prayers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:49 IST
Gunfire was heard early on Tuesday morning in several parts of Mali's capital, Bamako, according to a Reuters witness and a security source.
The Reuters witness reported the sound of gunfire in the Banankabougou neighborhood. People heading to the mosque for morning prayers turned back when shots rang out. Witnesses said the gunfire began around 0530 GMT and appeared to emanate from the direction of the airport or near the gendarmerie.
A security source confirmed that gunfire was heard in multiple neighborhoods, including areas close to the airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bamako
- gunfire
- Mali
- airport
- mosque
- security
- gendarmerie
- neighborhood
- Reuters
- prayers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Government's Delayed Action on Gig Workers' Social Security
PM Modi to Discuss Maritime Security in Singapore, Strengthen Ties with Brunei
Rahul Gandhi Stands with DTC Employees: Calls for Equal Pay and Job Security
DR Congo's Makala Prison Break Attempt Thwarted by Security Forces
Finland Moves to Restrict Russian Property Purchases Amid Security Concerns