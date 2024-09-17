Left Menu

India's Merchandise Trade Dynamics: Deficit Expands in August

India's merchandise exports in August declined to USD 34.71 billion, while imports rose to USD 64.36 billion. This led to a trade deficit of USD 29.65 billion. Exports for April-August increased marginally by 1.14 per cent to USD 178.68 billion, with imports growing by 7 per cent to USD 295.32 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:48 IST
India's Merchandise Trade Dynamics: Deficit Expands in August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to official data released on Tuesday, India's merchandise exports in August fell 9.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 34.71 billion.

In contrast, imports in the same period rose by 3.3 per cent, reaching USD 64.36 billion.

This resulted in a trade deficit of USD 29.65 billion for the month.

July also saw a drop in exports by 1.5 per cent.

From April to August, exports have increased slightly by 1.14 per cent to USD 178.68 billion, while imports surged by 7 per cent to USD 295.32 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024