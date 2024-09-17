PM Modi Launches Subhadra Yojana and Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Odisha government's flagship women-focused initiative, Subhadra Yojana, alongside railway and national highway projects valued at over Rs 3,800 crore. This marks 100 days of the third NDA administration at the Centre. Modi also commenced the first instalment of aid to almost 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G across 14 states.

In addition, the Prime Minister attended the 'Griha Pravesh' celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries across the country under the housing scheme. He also launched the Awaas+ 2024 App aimed at surveying additional households for PMAY-G.

While at the Griha Pravesh celebrations, Modi visited Bhubaneswar's Sabar Sahi slum, interacted with beneficiaries, and inaugurated homes for 20 individuals under PMAY. Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Modi visited beneficiary Antaryami Nayak's residence and enjoyed the traditional Odia sweet dish, 'kheeri'. Reflecting on his past experiences, Modi mentioned the blessings he received from a tribal mother and emphasized the ongoing commitments to the tribal communities.

The Subhadra Yojana, described as the largest financial assistance program for women, is set to benefit over 1 crore women. Post-launch, Modi initiated financial transfers to over 10 lakh women. Highlighting the BJP's election promises, Modi noted fulfilled pledges such as the opening of Jagannath temple's gates and the Ratna Bhandar.

In commemorating 100 days of governance, Modi outlined significant decisions impacting the poor, farmers, youth, and women. These include building 3 crore pucca houses, a Rs 2 lakh crore PM package for youth, expanding medical college seats by 75,000, and connecting 25,000 villages with pucca roads. Furthermore, he mentioned a doubling of budget allocation for tribal development, a new pension scheme, and income tax relief for professionals and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Modi detailed key agricultural decisions including a rise in MSP for crops, increased import duties on foreign oil to benefit Indian farmers, reduced export duty on Basmati rice, and substantial financial benefits for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)