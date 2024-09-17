Left Menu

Gurugram's Project WaSH: A Step Towards Holistic Health for Marginalized Children

AIPL Housing initiates Project WaSH in Gurugram's Government school, aiming to improve health and hygiene for marginalized children. Partnered with Fiinovation and We Care Foundation, the project focuses on sanitation, mental health, and menstrual hygiene, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:28 IST
Fiinovation (Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 17: Amidst rapid economic and infrastructural growth, marginalized communities often go unnoticed. In Gurugram, the struggle is visible as children grapple with inadequate health services. Addressing this, AIPL Housing has launched 'Project WaSH' to improve primary health practices at a Government school in Gurugram.

AIPL Housing collaborates with Fiinovation and We Care Foundation to execute the program, specifically targeting 250 marginalized students. The initiative will see the formation of a health center in the school to provide immediate healthcare and promote mental wellness, alongside upgrading essential facilities for sanitation and hygiene.

Key aspects include renovating toilets, maintaining water purifiers, and installing sanitary pad vending machines. This comprehensive approach aligns with AIPL's CSR goals, aiming at long-term sustainability and a healthier future. The project emphasizes collaborative efforts, highlighting that true progress involves the well-being of every community member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

