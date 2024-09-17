Gurugram's Project WaSH: A Step Towards Holistic Health for Marginalized Children

New Delhi [India], September 17: Amidst rapid economic and infrastructural growth, marginalized communities often go unnoticed. In Gurugram, the struggle is visible as children grapple with inadequate health services. Addressing this, AIPL Housing has launched 'Project WaSH' to improve primary health practices at a Government school in Gurugram.

AIPL Housing collaborates with Fiinovation and We Care Foundation to execute the program, specifically targeting 250 marginalized students. The initiative will see the formation of a health center in the school to provide immediate healthcare and promote mental wellness, alongside upgrading essential facilities for sanitation and hygiene.

Key aspects include renovating toilets, maintaining water purifiers, and installing sanitary pad vending machines. This comprehensive approach aligns with AIPL's CSR goals, aiming at long-term sustainability and a healthier future. The project emphasizes collaborative efforts, highlighting that true progress involves the well-being of every community member.

