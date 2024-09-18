Left Menu

Himachal Encourages Youth with Fish Farming Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani is urging the fisheries department to enhance fish processing and provide value-added products. He emphasized integrating fish farming with tourism and rural job schemes to attract youth and boost local employment. Initiatives include subsidies, fish food fairs, and online directories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:01 IST
Himachal Encourages Youth with Fish Farming Initiatives
Rajesh Dharmani
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, has called on the fisheries department to prioritize fish processing and develop value-added products to address the market surplus.

Speaking during a Tuesday night meeting, Dharmani suggested that linking fisheries with tourism and creating youth-attracting schemes could significantly benefit fish farming in the state. The government is offering up to 80% subsidies for fish pond construction and aims to integrate these projects with the rural job guarantee scheme MNREGA to maximize benefits for fish producers.

Dharmani highlighted the tourism potential of Bilaspur district and proposed creating fish vendor zones in key areas. These measures, along with organizing fish food fairs and enhancing online visibility of fish vendors, aim to boost local employment and tourism. The recent production statistics show a significant rise in fish production and income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024