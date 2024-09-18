Himachal Encourages Youth with Fish Farming Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, has called on the fisheries department to prioritize fish processing and develop value-added products to address the market surplus.

Speaking during a Tuesday night meeting, Dharmani suggested that linking fisheries with tourism and creating youth-attracting schemes could significantly benefit fish farming in the state. The government is offering up to 80% subsidies for fish pond construction and aims to integrate these projects with the rural job guarantee scheme MNREGA to maximize benefits for fish producers.

Dharmani highlighted the tourism potential of Bilaspur district and proposed creating fish vendor zones in key areas. These measures, along with organizing fish food fairs and enhancing online visibility of fish vendors, aim to boost local employment and tourism. The recent production statistics show a significant rise in fish production and income.

