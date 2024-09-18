Bulk Corp Secures Rs. 10.77 Crore Order from Brazil's Packem SA

Left Menu

Bulk Corp International Limited, a leading FIBC manufacturer, receives a significant export order worth Rs. 10.77 crores from Brazil’s Packem SA. This move amplifies Bulk Corp’s global presence and highlights its capacity to deliver high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions tailored for diverse industrial needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:07 IST
Bulk Corp International Secures Major Export Deal of Rs. 10.77 Crores, Propelling Growth in Global Packaging Solutions. Image Credit: ANI
Bulk Corp International Limited, an industry frontrunner in Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), has secured an export order valued at Rs. 10.77 crores from Brazil-based Packem SA, marking a pivotal moment in its global expansion endeavors.

Known for producing premium FIBCs for sectors like chemicals, food, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, Bulk Corp's latest partnership with Packem SA demonstrates its growing international reach. The order includes the supply of robust and efficient FIBCs, designed with cutting-edge circular bag construction and a tube liner sealed at the bottom, catering to Packem SA's escalating client demands.

According to Punit Gopalka, Managing Director of Bulk Corp International, this agreement underscores the company's commitment to quality and innovation. With a solid reputation in the FIBC market and a strategic focus on sustainability, Bulk Corp is well-positioned to capture rising market opportunities, further bolstered by a successful IPO aimed at accelerating its growth and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

