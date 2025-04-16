Jetsynthesys Soars with Strategic Backing for Global Expansion
Digital entertainment company Jetsynthesys announces capital raise from Krafton and NAFA Private Equity, with plans for global expansion and a listing on the Indian stock market in the next 18-36 months. The company aims for significant revenue growth and increased profit margins, leveraging new investments.
- Country:
- India
Digital entertainment powerhouse Jetsynthesys has secured a fresh round of funding from South Korean gaming leader Krafton and NAFA Private Equity, as revealed on Wednesday. The company plans to leverage this investment for international growth and enlist publicly on the Indian stock market within 18-36 months.
According to Founder and CEO Rajan Navani, Krafton is considered a strategic investor, while NAFA serves as a financial backer. Despite not disclosing the investment sum, Navani emphasized its use for technology enhancement and acquisitions. Future funding rounds may precede their Initial Public Offering (IPO) effort.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, Krafton CEO, lauded the investment, aligning it with India's evolving role as a digital innovation hub in gaming. The capital influx supports Jetsynthesys' ambitious target to exponentially increase revenue and profit margins over the upcoming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
