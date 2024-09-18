Controversy Erupts Over Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Costs
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has alleged a significant cost escalation in Vande Bharat sleeper trains, claiming an increase from Rs 290 crore to Rs 436 crore per train. The railway ministry refuted these claims, attributing changes to increased coach numbers and high demand for travel. Gokhale remains unconvinced.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale accused the Indian Railways of a price scam in the cost of Vande Bharat sleeper trains, after the railways dismissed his allegations as 'misinformation.'
Gokhale claimed on social media that the cost of one Vande Bharat sleeper train surged from Rs 290 crore to Rs 436 crore. The railway ministry responded by explaining that the number of coaches increased from 16 to 24 due to high demand, while keeping the total number of coaches constant.
The ministry called the claims 'fake news' and clarified that the contracts are transparent. However, Gokhale remains skeptical, asserting that contracts are awarded per train, not per coach, and demanded accountability from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Champions Safety and Promotion for Indian Railways Trackmen
Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Political Speculations
ASNT and AWS Forge Partnership with Indian Railways for Technological Advancements
ASNT and AWS Collaborate with Indian Railways for Enhanced Training Programs
Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Speculations of Political Move