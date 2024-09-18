Controversy Erupts Over Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Costs

On Wednesday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale accused the Indian Railways of a price scam in the cost of Vande Bharat sleeper trains, after the railways dismissed his allegations as 'misinformation.'

Gokhale claimed on social media that the cost of one Vande Bharat sleeper train surged from Rs 290 crore to Rs 436 crore. The railway ministry responded by explaining that the number of coaches increased from 16 to 24 due to high demand, while keeping the total number of coaches constant.

The ministry called the claims 'fake news' and clarified that the contracts are transparent. However, Gokhale remains skeptical, asserting that contracts are awarded per train, not per coach, and demanded accountability from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)