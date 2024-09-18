PM-AASHA Extended with Rs 35,000 Crore Outlay

The Indian government has sanctioned the extension of the PM-AASHA scheme, allocating Rs 35,000 crore to offer improved prices to farmers and manage price instability of essential goods for consumers. This decision, approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes within the 15th Finance Commission Cycle up to 2025-26.

The revised scheme integrates the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) to provide more efficient support to both farmers and consumers. The integrated approach aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers while stabilizing essential commodity prices, making them affordable for consumers.

PM-AASHA will now encompass the Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Stabilization Fund (PSF), Price Deficit Payment Scheme (POPS), and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to enhance program implementation efficiency.

