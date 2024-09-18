Livspace Posts Significant Loss Amid Financial Year 2022-23
Home interiors and renovation company Livspace reported a substantial loss of Rs 246.74 crore at the EBIDTA level for the last fiscal year. The loss stood at Rs 525.37 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. Despite this, the company's revenue grew by 21% to Rs 1,185.04 crore.
Livspace, a home interiors and renovation company based in Bengaluru, has reported a significant loss of Rs 246.74 crore at the EBIDTA level for the last fiscal year.
In financial terms, the loss at the EBITDA level was recorded at Rs 525.37 crore for the financial year 2022-23. However, Livspace saw a 21% increase in revenue, which rose to Rs 1,185.04 crore from the previous year's Rs 981.18 crore.
Currently serving regions in the Middle East, Singapore, and over 50 metro and non-metro areas in India, the company has also raised USD 450 million from investors.
