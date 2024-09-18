Airbus and Tata STRIVE Launch Skill Centres in Delhi and Bengaluru

Airbus, in partnership with Tata STRIVE, announced the inauguration of two skill centres in Delhi and Bengaluru on Wednesday. These centres aim to provide training in aviation and related sectors to underprivileged youth as part of Airbus' CSR outreach.

Jayant Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia, and Ameya Vanjari, COO of Tata STRIVE, inaugurated the Delhi centre. The Bengaluru centre was launched virtually with the management teams from both organizations.

The centres are equipped with classrooms, practical labs, and counselling areas. They will offer courses in fields like IT, Cybersecurity, Web Designing, and Cloud Computing, along with soft skills curriculum aimed at enhancing employability.

The courses, designed by Tata STRIVE, aim to prepare a future-ready workforce. Remi Maillard emphasized Airbus' commitment to developing the aerospace ecosystem in India through nurturing talent. The centres aim to upskill more than 900 youths from economically underprivileged sections over three years.

Airbus has been associated with Tata STRIVE since 2022, successfully training 199 youths in a pilot project. The success of this initiative led to the extended collaboration to meet the urgent need for youth skilling in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)