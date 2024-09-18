Left Menu

Train Services Disrupted in Muzaffarpur Due to Wagon Derailment

Four wagons of a mechanical rake derailed near Narayanpur Anant yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, disrupting railway services. No injuries were reported. The incident is being investigated and efforts are underway to restore services. Over 10 trains were diverted or short-terminated as a result of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:04 IST
Train Services Disrupted in Muzaffarpur Due to Wagon Derailment
Four wagons of a mechanical rake derailed near Narayanpur Anant yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, causing a significant disruption to railway services on the route, officials reported.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which occurred near point 67 of the yard in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway around 5 pm.

'The incident has caused disruption of rail traffic on the route. Mechanical and other technical staff are on the job to restore services,' East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra informed PTI.

'The matter is being investigated by the senior officials of the ECR,' he added.

As a consequence of the derailment, more than 10 trains had to be diverted or short-terminated, including the Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express, Patna-Jaynagar Express, Harihar Express, Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express, and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)

