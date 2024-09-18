Naveen Patnaik Applauds Odisha's Economic Growth Over Two Decades
Naveen Patnaik, president of the Opposition BJD, credited Odisha's economic progress over the last two decades to inclusive policies and prudent economic management. As Chief Minister from 2000-2024, Patnaik noted significant growth in the state's relative per capita income and its share in the country's GDP.
18-09-2024
Naveen Patnaik, president of the Opposition BJD, lauded Odisha's economic achievements over the last two decades, attributing the success to inclusive policies and prudent economic management.
As Chief Minister from 2000 to 2024, Patnaik highlighted that Odisha's relative per capita income grew from 55.8% in 2000-01 to 88.5% in 2023-24.
Patnaik also noted an increase in the state's share of the country's GDP from 2.3% to 2.8%. He pointed out that the Economic Advisory Council to the PM Working Paper praised Odisha for its substantial progress during this period.
