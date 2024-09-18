Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Applauds Odisha's Economic Growth Over Two Decades

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Opposition BJD, credited Odisha's economic progress over the last two decades to inclusive policies and prudent economic management. As Chief Minister from 2000-2024, Patnaik noted significant growth in the state's relative per capita income and its share in the country's GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:52 IST
Naveen Patnaik Applauds Odisha's Economic Growth Over Two Decades
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Opposition BJD, lauded Odisha's economic achievements over the last two decades, attributing the success to inclusive policies and prudent economic management.

As Chief Minister from 2000 to 2024, Patnaik highlighted that Odisha's relative per capita income grew from 55.8% in 2000-01 to 88.5% in 2023-24.

Patnaik also noted an increase in the state's share of the country's GDP from 2.3% to 2.8%. He pointed out that the Economic Advisory Council to the PM Working Paper praised Odisha for its substantial progress during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024