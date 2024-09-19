Global Financial Markets Boosted by Fed's Interest Rate Cut

A wave of risk appetite swept through global financial markets on Thursday, pushing stocks, the dollar, gold, and oil significantly higher. This surge followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-anticipated interest rate cut by half a point.

Europe is now waiting to see if the Bank of England will follow suit with a surprise rate cut of its own. Although this possibility is slim, investors are optimistic since this was the first Fed rate cut in four years. Wall Street futures rose after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, and European markets opened strongly.

Meanwhile, the dollar rebounded after its initial dip post-Fed announcement. Gold prices soared to new highs, and oil and industrial metals strengthened due to expectations of increased demand. According to Elias Haddad, Senior Markets Strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, the Fed's dovish cut will likely keep pressure on the dollar while benefiting risk assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)