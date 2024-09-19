Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll: Key Issues at Stake

Sri Lankans will cast their votes this Saturday to elect a president, a choice pivotal to the future trajectory of reforms in a country clawing its way out of the worst financial crisis in decades.

The economy, which saw a severe foreign exchange shortfall in 2022, is slowly stabilizing with single-digit inflation and increased tax revenues. The winning candidate faces the Herculean task of ensuring sustainable growth and poverty alleviation.

With the ongoing IMF bailout program and debt restructuring talks, economic reforms remain at the forefront, alongside proposed taxation changes, job creation plans, expanded welfare schemes, and navigating complex geopolitical relationships with India, China, and Japan.

