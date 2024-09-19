Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll: Key Issues at Stake

Sri Lankans head to the polls to elect their next president amidst the nation's worst financial crisis in decades. Key issues include economic recovery, IMF program, taxation policies, job creation, welfare schemes, and balancing geopolitical ties. The outcome will shape the future of reforms and growth for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:46 IST
Sri Lanka's Presidential Poll: Key Issues at Stake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans will cast their votes this Saturday to elect a president, a choice pivotal to the future trajectory of reforms in a country clawing its way out of the worst financial crisis in decades.

The economy, which saw a severe foreign exchange shortfall in 2022, is slowly stabilizing with single-digit inflation and increased tax revenues. The winning candidate faces the Herculean task of ensuring sustainable growth and poverty alleviation.

With the ongoing IMF bailout program and debt restructuring talks, economic reforms remain at the forefront, alongside proposed taxation changes, job creation plans, expanded welfare schemes, and navigating complex geopolitical relationships with India, China, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024