Greece Expands Naval Fleet with Fourth Belharra Frigate

Greece is set to negotiate the acquisition of a fourth Belharra frigate from France, as the nation seeks to strengthen its navy following a decade of financial hardship. The announcement was made by Greece's defence minister, Nikos Dendias, on Thursday during a ceremony at France's Lorian shipyards.

In 2021, Greece committed to purchasing three Belharra frigates for 3.0 billion euros ($3.34 billion) to replace its aging naval fleet. 'I am pleased to announce today Greece's intention to start negotiations to acquire one more frigate, the fourth of the same type,' Dendias said.

The acquisition is part of Greece's extensive 10-year, multi-billion defense purchasing plan, which also involves procuring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets and drones from the U.S., as well as Rafale jets from France.

