Greece Expands Naval Fleet with Fourth Belharra Frigate
Greece plans to negotiate the purchase of a fourth Belharra frigate from France to bolster its navy. This decision follows a 2021 agreement to buy three frigates for 3.0 billion euros. The move is part of a broader 10-year defense strategy that also includes acquiring F-35 and Rafale jets.
Greece is set to negotiate the acquisition of a fourth Belharra frigate from France, as the nation seeks to strengthen its navy following a decade of financial hardship. The announcement was made by Greece's defence minister, Nikos Dendias, on Thursday during a ceremony at France's Lorian shipyards.
In 2021, Greece committed to purchasing three Belharra frigates for 3.0 billion euros ($3.34 billion) to replace its aging naval fleet. 'I am pleased to announce today Greece's intention to start negotiations to acquire one more frigate, the fourth of the same type,' Dendias said.
The acquisition is part of Greece's extensive 10-year, multi-billion defense purchasing plan, which also involves procuring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets and drones from the U.S., as well as Rafale jets from France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- navy
- Belharra frigate
- France
- defence
- negotiations
- military
- F-35
- Rafale
- Dendias
ALSO READ
Horror in Poltava: Russian Missile Attack Kills 51, Injures 200+ at Ukrainian Military Facility
IHC Registrar Raises Objections on Imran Khan's Petition to Halt Military Trial
Imran Khan Seeks Court Protection Against Possible Military Trial
PIL in SC seeks direction to Centre to halt supply of arms, other military equipments to Israel, which is involved in a conflict in Gaza.
PM Modi, Brunei Sultan for enhancing defence and maritime cooperation through joint exercises: joint statement after bilateral talks.