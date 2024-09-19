Left Menu

Greece Expands Naval Fleet with Fourth Belharra Frigate

Greece plans to negotiate the purchase of a fourth Belharra frigate from France to bolster its navy. This decision follows a 2021 agreement to buy three frigates for 3.0 billion euros. The move is part of a broader 10-year defense strategy that also includes acquiring F-35 and Rafale jets.

Greece is set to negotiate the acquisition of a fourth Belharra frigate from France, as the nation seeks to strengthen its navy following a decade of financial hardship. The announcement was made by Greece's defence minister, Nikos Dendias, on Thursday during a ceremony at France's Lorian shipyards.

In 2021, Greece committed to purchasing three Belharra frigates for 3.0 billion euros ($3.34 billion) to replace its aging naval fleet. 'I am pleased to announce today Greece's intention to start negotiations to acquire one more frigate, the fourth of the same type,' Dendias said.

The acquisition is part of Greece's extensive 10-year, multi-billion defense purchasing plan, which also involves procuring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets and drones from the U.S., as well as Rafale jets from France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

