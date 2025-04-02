Strait Thunder-2025A: China's Strategic Military Ballet in Taiwan Strait

In a show of military prowess, China's armed forces commenced the 'Strait Thunder-2025A' exercises in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. These maneuvers are a continuation of drills initiated earlier this week and encompass operations of identification and verification, aimed at enhancing troop performance in area control, blockade, and precision targeting.

The military stated that the exercises involve over 10 warships, supported by the coast guard in what are being termed 'harassment' drills. Such activities underscore China's strategic intent to maintain a robust presence in the region, where it challenges Taiwan's claims of sovereignty.

The exercises drew a sharp response from Taiwan, with officials highlighting the continued aggressive stance of China, which regards the island as part of its territory—a notion firmly rejected by Taipei's leadership. As tensions simmer, Taiwan asserts its right to self-determination, a sentiment echoed by President Lai Ching-te amidst growing regional friction.

