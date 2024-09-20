Left Menu

Germany's Tax Revenue Sees 5.3% Boost in August

Germany's federal and state governments saw a 5.3% increase in tax revenue in August compared to last year, totaling 61.9 billion euros. Despite earlier declines, the overall trend is positive, with a 2.3% rise from January to August. However, the economy faces challenges with an unexpected 0.1% contraction in the second quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 03:30 IST
Germany's Tax Revenue Sees 5.3% Boost in August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's federal and state governments' tax revenue rose by 5.3% in August compared to the same month last year, the finance ministry reported on Friday.

Total tax revenue reached 61.9 billion euros ($68.9 billion) last month, rebounding from a 7.9% decline in July. Despite this volatility, the long-term trend remains encouraging with a 2.3% increase from January through August, amounting to 539.79 billion euros.

However, the German economy, which contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter, continues to battle economic challenges. Core inflation remains high, despite a general downward trend in inflation, heightening recession concerns. The German government projects a modest 0.2% growth for this year, with an updated forecast due on Oct. 9. Analysts foresee tax revenue climbing to 863.68 billion euros for the entirety of 2024, marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase, according to the report. ($1 = 0.8979 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024