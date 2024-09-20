Vedanta's Sustainable Rail Project to Boost Coal Transport Efficiency
Vedanta Aluminium has announced that the 37-km Sardega-Bhalumuda rail project will enhance coal transport from the company's mines, improving logistics and fuel quality through rapid loading systems. Approved by the CCEA, this initiative replaces road transport with rail-based systems, aiming to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Vedanta Aluminium has confirmed that the 37-kilometer Sardega-Bhalumuda rail project will optimize coal transport from its mines, ensuring consistent fuel quality and seamless logistics thanks to rapid loading systems.
Endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sardega-Bhalumuda New Double Line is among three recently approved railway undertakings.
'Vedanta Aluminium... applauds the government's decision to green-light the Sardega-Bhalumuda rail connectivity project,' the company said. By transitioning to a 100% rail-based coal evacuation from Odisha mines, the project will curtail carbon emissions and logistics costs.
