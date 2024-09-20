Sensex Surges to Historic 84,000 Mark Amid Global Stocks Rally

The Sensex crossed the 84,000 mark for the first time in history, closing at this milestone amidst a global stocks rally. This unprecedented surge was fueled by a rally in frontline bank stocks and optimistic trends from the US and Asian markets.

The substantial rise in the market bolstered investor sentiment, resulting in a notable increase in equity investors' wealth by Rs 6.24 lakh crore. This surge highlights the strong confidence of investors and the buoyant mood of the market participants.

In the forex market, the rupee also showed positive movement, appreciating by 10 paise to settle at 83.55 against the US dollar for the seventh consecutive session. Robust domestic equity markets and retreating crude oil prices contributed to this gain.

