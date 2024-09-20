Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Spurs Surge in German Bund Yields

German Bund yields were on track for their largest weekly rise since June after a substantial rate cut by the Federal Reserve stoked investor appetite for risky assets ahead of critical economic data next week.

Yields, which move inversely with prices, have seen a significant uptick as investors remain wary of the European Central Bank's easing cycle. Germany's 2-year Schatz yield—more sensitive to policy rate changes—rose 4 basis points to 2.25%. BofA European economist Ruben Segura-Cayuela noted, 'We doubt the Fed will make ECB, Norges Bank, or the Bank of England move faster.'

On Friday, German 10-year yields were up 3.5 basis points at 2.20%, poised to end the week 7 basis points higher. Wall Street's main indexes and European shares faced declines as investors paused after a rally influenced by the Fed's rate cut. Money markets have fully priced in a 25 basis points rate cut by the ECB in December, with a 25% chance of further easing by the end of the year.

