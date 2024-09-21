General Motors Recalls Over 449,000 SUVs and Trucks Due to Brake Alert Failure

General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban 1500, 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, and 2023-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL models.

Without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, reducing braking performance and increasing crash risk. A free software update will be provided, with owner notification letters expected to be mailed by Oct 28. Vehicle owners can contact GMC, Chevrolet, or Cadillac customer service for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)