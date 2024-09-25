Smoke Incident Delays Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight
A Dubai-bound Emirates flight experienced a delay after smoke was detected from its wing. The plane, carrying 280 passengers, eventually departed post-midnight following safety checks. Officials quickly responded, but the cause of the smoke remains undisclosed.
A Dubai-bound Emirates flight experienced an unexpected delay on Tuesday after smoke was detected emanating from its wing. The aircraft, which was carrying 280 passengers, finally departed past midnight after thorough safety checks and clearances, officials at the airport reported.
The incident occurred just before takeoff, creating concern as smoke was seen coming not only from the wing but also from the tail section. A video circulated showing the alarming scene.
At around 9.15 pm, the flight crew alerted officials as smoke was noticed. Technical experts promptly inspected the aircraft, and the smoke ceased within about 10 minutes; meanwhile, fire tenders were on standby. The precise cause of the smoke has not been disclosed by the authorities.
