10 Years of 'Make in India': Mobile Imports Plunge, Manufacturing Jobs Soar

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted significant achievements of the 'Make in India' initiative, including a dramatic reduction in mobile imports and a surge in manufacturing jobs. The initiative has transformed India into a global manufacturing hub and laid the foundation for future economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:02 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal at NSW parliament-Sept 24 (Photo/PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the 'Make in India' initiative, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed a significant decline in mobile imports, which have dropped by approximately 85% since the initiative's launch.

Goyal, in a social media post on Wednesday, detailed how mobile imports fell from Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,665 crore in 2023-24. He also noted a 200% increase in manufacturing jobs between 2022 and 2024, with 99% of mobile phones now made in India.

The minister emphasized that 'Make in India' aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of promoting 'Brand India' globally. Key reforms, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and efforts to enhance the ease of doing business, have created a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investments.

Goyal stressed the initiative's role in building a stronger startup ecosystem and generating employment opportunities. He highlighted that 'Make in India' has laid a robust foundation for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

