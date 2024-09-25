10 Years of 'Make in India': Mobile Imports Plunge, Manufacturing Jobs Soar

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the 'Make in India' initiative, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed a significant decline in mobile imports, which have dropped by approximately 85% since the initiative's launch.

Goyal, in a social media post on Wednesday, detailed how mobile imports fell from Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,665 crore in 2023-24. He also noted a 200% increase in manufacturing jobs between 2022 and 2024, with 99% of mobile phones now made in India.

The minister emphasized that 'Make in India' aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of promoting 'Brand India' globally. Key reforms, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and efforts to enhance the ease of doing business, have created a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investments.

Goyal stressed the initiative's role in building a stronger startup ecosystem and generating employment opportunities. He highlighted that 'Make in India' has laid a robust foundation for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

