10 Years of 'Make in India': Mobile Imports Plunge, Manufacturing Jobs Soar
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted significant achievements of the 'Make in India' initiative, including a dramatic reduction in mobile imports and a surge in manufacturing jobs. The initiative has transformed India into a global manufacturing hub and laid the foundation for future economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the 'Make in India' initiative, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed a significant decline in mobile imports, which have dropped by approximately 85% since the initiative's launch.
Goyal, in a social media post on Wednesday, detailed how mobile imports fell from Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 7,665 crore in 2023-24. He also noted a 200% increase in manufacturing jobs between 2022 and 2024, with 99% of mobile phones now made in India.
The minister emphasized that 'Make in India' aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of promoting 'Brand India' globally. Key reforms, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and efforts to enhance the ease of doing business, have created a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investments.
Goyal stressed the initiative's role in building a stronger startup ecosystem and generating employment opportunities. He highlighted that 'Make in India' has laid a robust foundation for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Challenging IMF Talks Amid Economic Growth and War Costs
Global Shares Falter Amid Economic Growth Concerns As Fed Rate Cuts Anticipated
Indian Automobile Industry's Role in Economic Growth and Sustainable Mobility
HD Kumaraswamy Highlights Indian Auto Sector's Role in Economic Growth at SIAM Convention
This is the right time to be in India, says PM Narendra Modi addressing SEMICON India 2024.