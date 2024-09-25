IYDF and ABKK Cooperative Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Mahamada Village

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and ABKK Cooperative recently joined forces to host a one-day charity event in Mahamada Village, East Champaran, Bihar. The event aimed to support and inspire 40 underprivileged children through the provision of essential supplies, nutritious meals, and a variety of engaging educational and sports activities.

Hosted at Angan Badi Kendra 48 in Mahamada Village, the event highlighted the organizations' commitment to promoting educational equality and improving the lives of disadvantaged communities. Volunteers, including Sandeep Singh, Munna Yadav, Anurag Singh, Sipahi Thakur, Ujjaw Kumar, Dhananjay Kumar, Miss Gitanjali Patel, and Miss Shila Kumari, played a pivotal role in ensuring the event's success.

Donations during the event included food ingredients, such as 5 kg of flour, 1 kg of mustard oil, and 1 kg of soy chunks, which were used to prepare nutritious meals for the children. Additionally, the children were provided with sports equipment and clothing. The initiative also featured educational and fun activities, such as number and alphabet sequence games, a musical ball passing game, a biscuit-holding contest, and a badminton tournament, all contributing to the children's cognitive and physical development.

