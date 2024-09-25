Left Menu

Decade of 'Make in India': Modi Hails Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the 10th anniversary of 'Make in India', highlighting its role in boosting exports and reinforcing the economy. He expressed gratitude to those aiding the initiative and emphasized India's commitment to self-reliance and continuous reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting its significant impact on exports and the economy.

In a post on X, Modi lauded the efforts of individuals working tirelessly over the past decade to make 'Make in India' a success. He emphasized the collective spirit of 140 crore Indians driving the nation towards manufacturing and innovation excellence.

Modi noted the increase in exports across various sectors and the strengthening of the economy. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to promoting 'Make in India' through continued reforms, aiming to build a self-reliant and developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

