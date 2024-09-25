Max Estates Secures Strategic Investment from New York Life Insurance
Max Estates Limited has secured a strategic investment from New York Life Insurance Company, which acquired a 49% stake in Max Towers and Max House. The investment of Rs. 391 Crore enhances Max Estates’ growth capabilities in both commercial and residential sectors, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.
- Country:
- India
Max Estates Limited has announced the successful closure of a strategic investment deal with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL), which now holds a 49% stake in Max Towers and Max House (Phase I & II). This investment sees NYL deploying Rs. 391 Crore into these operational commercial assets located in Noida and Delhi.
With this transaction, NYL has committed a cumulative capital of Rs. 1200 Crore to Max Estates, strengthening the latter's ability to accelerate growth across commercial and residential real estate segments. Max Estates retains a 51% stake in both SPVs.
Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO of Max Estates, commented that the partnership with NYL significantly bolsters Max Estates' financial capacity to undertake top-tier projects in Delhi-NCR. The funds will largely support expansion into the residential market, aiming to acquire 3 million square feet of development opportunities annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall in Delhi-NCR with Advisory for Public Safety
Delhi-NCR Experiences Morning Showers and 'Orange' Weather Alert
Heavy Rains Cause Havoc in Delhi-NCR, Leading to Severe Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions
Delhi-NCR Mobile Theft Racket Busted
Spike in Swine Flu and Other Viral Infections Overwhelms Delhi-NCR Hospitals