India and Uzbekistan Explore New Avenues for Bilateral Cooperation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday to discuss new opportunities for enhancing bilateral relations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 9th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB in Samarkand.

During their discussion, Sitharaman proposed cooperation in fintech and the implementation of a cross-border real-time payments system to further benefit tourists, students, and businesses from both nations.

President Mirziyoyev welcomed India's initiatives on digital technologies and renewable energy, reaffirming the potential for future collaboration. Sitharaman also highlighted the need for joint efforts in green technologies and climate action initiatives.

