Tanker Overturn on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Causes Traffic Disruption

A tanker carrying hydrocarbon oil overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district, causing a temporary road closure. Although no injuries were reported, the spilled oil led to traffic disruptions. The tanker was later removed with the help of cranes.

Updated: 26-09-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:47 IST
A tanker carrying hydrocarbon oil to Gujarat overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday, causing significant traffic disruption, a police official reported.

The incident occurred at 8am in Charoti, Palghar district, when the tanker collided with a road divider and overturned. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded.

The subsequent oil spill affected the highway for two hours until 10am, at which point the tanker was righted using cranes. Local villagers who attempted to collect the spilt oil were warned by the tanker driver that it was not suitable for fuel or other purposes in its current state.

