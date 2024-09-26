Medical Emergency on Iraqi Airways Flight: Tragic Death of Iraqi Teen

An Iraqi Airways flight from Baghdad to Guangzhou in China made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport after a passenger fell ill, authorities announced Thursday.

The passenger, a 16-year-old Iraqi girl named Deran Samir Ahmed, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The flight, carrying 100 passengers and 15 crew members, diverted its path and landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10:18 pm on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Airports Authority of India reported that a medical team quickly attended to the teenager, but she showed no signs of life. She was transported to a nearby private hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'. The flight resumed its journey at 1:49 am after necessary procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)