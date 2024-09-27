Debate on Equity Compensation for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI's chairman Bret Taylor revealed on Thursday that the board has taken up the topic of providing equity compensation to CEO Sam Altman. Despite these discussions, no decisions have been made, nor have any specific figures been proposed.

In a statement, Taylor confirmed that the deliberations regarding equity compensation for Altman are still in the early stages. Both the amount and specifics of such compensation remain undetermined.

The statement was made amid growing interest in how tech companies reward their key executives. The reporting was done by Krystal Hu in San Francisco.

