Debate on Equity Compensation for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI's chairman, Bret Taylor, announced that the board has explored the idea of compensating CEO Sam Altman with equity. However, no decisions or specific figures have been finalized as of yet. The discussions are ongoing.
OpenAI's chairman Bret Taylor revealed on Thursday that the board has taken up the topic of providing equity compensation to CEO Sam Altman. Despite these discussions, no decisions have been made, nor have any specific figures been proposed.
In a statement, Taylor confirmed that the deliberations regarding equity compensation for Altman are still in the early stages. Both the amount and specifics of such compensation remain undetermined.
The statement was made amid growing interest in how tech companies reward their key executives. The reporting was done by Krystal Hu in San Francisco.
